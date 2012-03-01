FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Durect's partner Pfizer to end pain drug deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Durect's partner Pfizer to end pain drug deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Durect Corp said its partner Pfizer Inc will terminate their agreement for the development and commercialization of a patch to treat chronic low-back pain.

The patch failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage trial in April 2011.

Pfizer acquired the rights of the drug, Eladur, through its acquisition of King Pharmaceuticals, which in turn had bought Alpharma Ireland Ltd. In 2008, Alpharma paid Durect an upfront payment of $20 million for Eladur.

Durect shares closed at 72 cents on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.