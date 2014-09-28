FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two children dead, at least 15 hurt in Dutch stunt truck accident
September 28, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Two children dead, at least 15 hurt in Dutch stunt truck accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Two children were killed and at least 15 injured on Sunday when a giant pick-up truck span out of control and drove into the audience while attempting to perform a stunt demonstration in the eastern Dutch town of Haaksbergen, local media reported.

A video published on Facebook showed the so-called monster truck riding over a row of parked vehicles as part of the demonstration, before losing control and ploughing over the barriers behind which the spectators were standing.

Hans Gerritsen, the town’s mayor, was reported by Dutch public television as saying two children had been killed and at least 15 were injured, five of them seriously.

Helicopter ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident from across the entire region, including from neighbouring Germany, local media reported. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

