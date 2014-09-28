FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Three dead, including one child, in Dutch stunt truck accident
September 28, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Three dead, including one child, in Dutch stunt truck accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates casualty figures)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Three people were killed, including a child, when a giant pick-up truck span out of control while attempting to perform a stunt demonstration in the Dutch city of Haaksbergen on Sunday, Dutch public television quoted the local mayor as saying.

Hans Gerritsen, mayor of the eastern city, said at least a dozen people were injured, five of them seriously.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were casualties but could not say how many.

A video published on Facebook showed the so-called monster truck driving over a row of cars lined up for the stunt before losing control and ploughing over the barriers behind which the spectators were standing.

Helicopter ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident from across the entire region, including from neighbouring Germany, local media reported.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
