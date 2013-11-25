Dutch banks' mortgage exposure manageable - regulator

AMSTERDAM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The giant mortgage portfolios held by Dutch banks pose little risk to the country’s financial sector, despite the concern it raises among foreign investors, the chief Dutch banking supervisor said on Monday.

Questions have hung over the Dutch financial sector’s 600 billion euros of mortgages as consumer income lagged and house prices fell 20 percent from their 2008 high. But Jan Sijbrand, the head of the banking supervision department at the Dutch central bank, said the mortgages were “highly defensible”.

“In comparison with other European countries, the mortgage portfolio is big”, he told reporters. “But all the provisions for the mortgage loans are based on historical observations and default rates, and they have been back-tested.”

Exposure to real estate contributed to the vulnerability of Dutch banks in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dutch government had to buy ABN Amro back from British bank RBS and provide emergency funds to ING. Earlier this year, the government nationalised SNS Reaal when it failed to raise enough capital to cover losses from real estate loans.

Sijbrand said mortgages represented a substantial amount of risk on bank balance sheets. But he said the margins banks were earning from the mortgages more than compensated for the risk.