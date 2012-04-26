FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch budget debate postponed, govt plan delayed
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Dutch budget debate postponed, govt plan delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - A Dutch parliamentary debate on the 2013 budget was postponed on Thursday afternoon because the care-taker government needed more time to send a budget plan to the Lower House, a parliament spokesman said.

The debate, which needs to make clear whether there is majority support in parliament to cut the 2013 budget deficit, is now scheduled to start at 1600 GMT instead of 1300 GMT, the parliament spokesman said.

The Dutch government, which collapsed at the weekend over failed budget talks with its ally Freedom Party, was trying to find common ground with opposition parties to agree a budget that would cut the deficit before an EU deadline and help ease uncertainty across the euro zone. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.