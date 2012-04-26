FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch 2013 budget plan almost fully agreed-Dutch TV
April 26, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch 2013 budget plan almost fully agreed-Dutch TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch parties making up the caretaker government, Christian Democrats Party and Liberals, and two smaller opposition parties have approved a budget plan for 2013, leaving only opposition party GreenLeft to give support to the plan, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.

“My faction has said that I can give approval to the plan we have discussed,” Christian Democrat Lower House leader Sybrand van Haersma Buma told NOS.

Liberals parliament leader Stef Blok said his faction had also approved the plan. The broadcaster said opposition parties Democrats 66 and Christian Union had also approved it.

