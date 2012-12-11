UPDATE 1-Dutch FinMin won't confirm budget gap target

* To decide in 2013 whether sticks to 3 pct target - FinMin

AMSTERDAM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The new Dutch finance minister declined on Tuesday to commit the country to bringing down its budget deficit to the European limit of 3 percent of economic output next year.

The Netherlands has been a strong advocate of fiscal discipline to solve the euro zone’s debt crisis, berating those peripheral European countries that failed to take adequate measures to cut their deficits and implement economic reforms.

But Jeroen Dijsselbloem, when asked on Dutch broadcaster RTL 7 whether he wanted to stick to the 3 percent budget deficit target, said: “I will give this clarity early next year.”

Dijsselbloem, a member of the Labour party who succeeded Jan Kees de Jager after elections in September, showed signs of a shift from his predecessor’s hardline approach to Greece last month, raising the option of giving it more time or lower interest rates to reduce its debt burden.

The new coalition government, between Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Liberal Party and the centre-left Labour Party, has shown strong commitment to meeting the EU’s 3 percent target in the past, and plans to cut the deficit by 16 billion euros ($21 billion) by 2017.

The Netherlands has agreed with Brussels to bring down its deficit to 3 percent or lower next year from a forecast 3.8 percent in 2012. As in many other euro zone countries, those targets are being undermined by poor economic growth.

The central bank on Monday forecast a deficit of 3.5 percent in 2013, increasing the risk of a downgrade of the Netherlands’ triple-A credit rating - one of just a handful of such sovereign ratings left in the euro zone.

The Dutch economy, the euro zone’s fifth largest, is likely to have entered its third recession in three years this autumn, hit by lower consumer spending and business investments, a slump in house prices, austerity measures, and lower exports.

“The most important thing is that we have reforms, that we bring in order the (debt) sustainability, and at the same time move to a balanced budget. That remains our ambition,” Dijsselbloem told RTL 7.

“We have to approach as closely as possible to a -0.5 percent deficit in 2017, which is a balanced budget by European definition,” Dijsselbloem said.

The government will wait for forecasts from the cabinet’s official economic forecaster to decide whether additional budget cuts would be needed, Dijsselbloem told the broadcaster. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)