Netherlands to decide next year about EU deficit target - FinMin

AMSTERDAM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday he would decide next year whether to stick to the European Commission budget deficit target of 3 percent of economic output for 2013.

Dijsselbloem, when asked on Dutch broadcaster RTL 7 whether he wanted to stick to the 3 percent budget deficit target, said: “I will give this clarity early next year.”

“The most important thing is that we have reforms, that we bring in order the (debt) sustainability, and at the same time move to a balanced budget. That remains our ambition,” he said.

The Dutch government has given strong commitment to meeting the EU’s 3 percent target in the past.

“We have to approach as closely as possible to a -0.5 percent deficit in 2017, which is a balanced budget by European definition,” he said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)