FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch central bank rejects insurers' yield curve request
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2013 / 9:17 PM / in 4 years

Dutch central bank rejects insurers' yield curve request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank on Thursday rejected a request by the country’s insurers to be allowed to use a different interest rate term structure to discount their insurance liabilities following France’s loss of triple A credit rating in July.

The decision means Dutch insurers, which include Aegon and ING’s Nationale-Nederlanden, will still be obliged to use either a yield curve provided by the Dutch central bank or one provided by the European Central Bank when calculating their long-term liabilities.

That means it will not become cheaper for insurance companies to match those liabilities.

When France was downgraded in July its government bonds, which had been among the highest-yielding triple A paper, were no longer included in the ECB’s yield curve, leading the Dutch Association of Insurers to ask the Dutch central bank, their regulator, to allow them to use an alternative yield curve. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.