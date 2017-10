AMSTERDAM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A passenger plane flying from Malaga to Amsterdam which may have been hijacked landed at Schiphol airport on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman for the Dutch military police told Reuters.

All passengers were still on board and the plane has been surrounded by security forces, he added.

A spokesperson for Spain’s Vueling airline said the reports that the plane had been hijacked were due to mis-communication between the pilot and the control tower.