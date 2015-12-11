Dutch government to ban e-cigarettes for people under 18

THE HAGUE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Electronic cigarettes are to be banned in the Netherlands for people aged less than 18, the Dutch health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

E-cigarettes, which electrically vapourise a nicotine-infused solution, are touted by their proponents as a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes, but authorities worldwide have warned that the science concerning their health effects is not yet clear.

The ban is due to come into force in May 2016, the ministry said.