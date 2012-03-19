FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch FinMin: EU budget target harder to reach
March 19, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

Dutch FinMin: EU budget target harder to reach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 19 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Monday it would be harder to reach European Union budget targets due to a higher budget deficit.

“Nevertheless, the cabinet will respect the (EU) stability and growth pact’s requirements,” De Jager said in a letter to parliament.

The Netherlands, which has been in recession since July, needs to cut its deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product next year, as required by the European Commission, from the current 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

