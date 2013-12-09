FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch economy to recover slowly in 2014, 2015 - central bank
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Dutch economy to recover slowly in 2014, 2015 - central bank

Thomas Escritt

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy will only recover slowly over the next two years and the government will need to further rein in tax benefits to bring the budget deficit below the European Union ceiling by 2015, the central bank said.

The Netherlands was one of the last euro zone states to exit recession earlier this year, due in part to the government’s commitment to a tight fiscal policy - which credit agency Standard & Poor’s cited last month as a factor in stripping the country of its coveted triple A rating.

Efforts by firms and households to put their finances in order after a long downturn would put a brake on growth over the next two years, the central bank (DNB) said on Monday.

“The economic recovery has taken its time in coming and will be limited in scale... because households, banks, pension funds and the government will be busy repairing their battered balance sheets,” it said in its semi-annual outlook.

The DNB’s growth predictions were in line with other forecasters, saying the economy would grow by 0.5 percent in 2014 and by 0.9 percent the following year, with strong export growth - reaching 4.5 percent in 2015 - leading the way.

Inflation would fall sharply, from 2.5 percent in 2013 to just 1 percent a year over the coming two years, the bank said.

Government finances will improve as a result of the fiscal pain, the bank said, with the 2013 deficit forecast to hit 3.2 percent of GDP, down from 4.1 percent the year before. The bank said the deficit would rise to 3.4 per cent in 2014 and stay above the EU’s 3 percent target at 3.1 percent the following year.

But the 2015 figure could come in at 2.7 percent if the government succeeds in pushing through a cut to a tax benefit designed to support pension savings, the central bank said.

The European Commission projects the Dutch budget deficit at 3.3 percent in 2013 and in 2014 and at 3.0 percent in 2015.

Job Swank, director for monetary affairs and financial stability at the central bank, told journalists the economy had reached a turning point but that the downgrade by S&P had been expected.

“(It) wasn’t a surprise but the timing was. If you look at the structural lag to growth and rising government debts, it’s something we could have foreseen six months ago.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.