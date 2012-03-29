Dutch cbank urges budget cuts, warns on debt yields

AMSTERDAM, March 29 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank on Thursday urged the government not to delay further budget cuts because of the risk that the statee’s debt servicing costs and debt level will rise.

Financial markets and economists have warned of risks to the Netherlands’ triple-A credit rating due to a budget deficit that surpasses European Union limits, a second recession in three years time, and domestic political tensions.

Talks over the fiscal gap between the minority Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition government and its political ally, the Freedom Party, were briefly halted on Wednesday, increasing uncertainty over whether the necessary cuts can be made.

“If the Netherlands wants to keep benefiting from a low interest rate then it is now important to bring down the deficit,” Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot told reporters.

Opposition parties have called for elections but Knot said the Netherlands could not afford to delay budget cuts and reforms.

The Dutch 10-year bond spread versus the German benchmark Bund - a key measure of the Netherlands’ credit status - has risen about 8 basis points to 59 since the government lost guaranteed majority support in parliament last week when a member of parliament split off from the Freedom Party.

“Rating agencies have raised questions about the future creditworthiness of the Dutch government. Delaying budget cuts would bring irresponsible risks in these circumstances,” Knot said in the bank’s annual report.

The Netherlands, which has berated southern European countries for breaking budget rules, is suffering from a fall in consumer spending, a slump in house prices, slowing export growth due to the euro zone debt crisis, and lower pensions.

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s warned in January it could lose its top-ranking rating this year or next if public finances stray too far from the government’s deficit-reduction plans.

The Netherlands not meeting EU budget rules would send a “very bad signal” to other euro zone countries, Knot said.

“In addition, it would harm the credibility of the government’s policy, not in the least in financial markets,” the Dutch central bank said in the report.

A budget deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP, private mortgage debt of 105 percent of GDP -- more than twice as high as France and Germany -- and government credit guarantees at 77 percent of GDP or 466 billion euros represented risks, the bank said.

Budget cuts and reforms in the labour market and changes in the pension and health systems were needed to reduce the risks and strengthen the Dutch economy in the medium to long term.

Due to a lower expected economic growth rate, the Dutch debt level could rise to about 90 to 95 percent of GDP if the deficit remained at 3 percent, Knot said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)