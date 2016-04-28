FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Dutch April manufacturing confidence up to +4.7 points
April 28, 2016 / 4:46 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Dutch April manufacturing confidence up to +4.7 points

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds order books index)

AMSTERDAM, April 28 (Reuters) - Dutch seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence rose to plus 4.7 points in April from plus 3.9 points in March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.

The indicator measures the confidence of manufacturing businesses. KEY FIGURES DUTCH BUSINESS CONFIDENCE

APR 16 MAR 16 APRIL 15

+4.7 +3.9 +3.3 ORDER BOOKS INDEX (Base Sept 2011=100)

APRIL 16 MARCH 16 APRIL 15

Total 105.3 106.3 105.4

Semi-finished goods 108.3 110.2 105.2

Investment goods 107.5 108.0 109.8

Consumption goods 96.6 97.9 95.0 **Each January, CBS adjusts all its manufacturing confidence data from previous years to take into account recalculated seasonal effects, which usually results in slightly revised numbers for historic data. **For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl **For all the stories on this and the previous month's business confidence releases click on NLBCON=ECI (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)

