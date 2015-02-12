FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch CPI inflation falls to zero, lowest since 1987 - statistics agency
February 12, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch CPI inflation falls to zero, lowest since 1987 - statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dutch CPI inflation fell to zero year on year in January, driven by lower fuel and clothing prices to its lowest reading since 1987, Statistics Netherlands said on Thursday.

The measure according to the EU’s harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), excluding property values, fell by 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, the agency said.

“Petrol was almost 13 percent cheaper than in the same month a year ago,” Statistics Netherlands said in a statement.

Sales and discount offers at retailers had driven down prices for food and clothing.

If energy and food had been excluded, inflation would have come in at 1.0 percent in January, the agency said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet)

