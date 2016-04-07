Dutch CPI at 0.6 percent in March, unchanged from February

AMSTERDAM, April 7 (Reuters) - Dutch CPI inflation was 0.6 percent higher on an annualised basis in March, same as it was in February, driven by a mix of lower fuel prices but higher hotel and airplane ticket costs, Statistics Netherlands said on Thursday.

The price increase figure has now been hovering at around the 0.6 level for more than half a year, the agency known by its Dutch acronym CBS said.

Stripping out the effect of lower energy prices, and of alcohol and tobacco products, inflation would have been unchanged at 1.3 percent higher, the CBS said.

The measure according to the EU’s harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), excluding property values, would have been 0.5 percent higher year-on-year in January, CBS said.

That’s slightly higher than the 0.3 percent year-on-year rise it saw in February.

Dutch inflation is slightly higher than the Eurozone average of -0.1 percent, likely because the country is enjoying relatively stronger GDP growth of around 1.8 percent on an annualised basis, according to the agency. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)