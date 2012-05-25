UPDATE 1-Dutch set to meet EU budget deficit target

* Dutch to cut 12 bln euros to meet EU deficit rules

* FinMin sees Dutch govt budget deficit at 3 pct in 2013

* EU and euro to be among key Dutch election themes (Adds finance minister, MP comment, context, changes dateline to The Hague)

By Thomas Escritt and Gilbert Kreijger

THE HAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - The Netherlands - facing elections on Sept. 12 in which Europe and the euro will be central themes - is expected to meet its European Union budget deficit target next year thanks to more than 12 billion euros of spending cuts.

After the government’s fall last month, five parties agreed on spending cuts, which will bring down the government deficit to the European Union limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year, the Dutch Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Dutch voters in the Netherlands, which has berated southern European countries for high deficits and debt levels, are turning against austerity measures and euro zone bailouts, an opinion poll published on Sunday showed.

The elections are expected to lead to a more fragmented political landscape, with opinion polls showing growing support for the left-wing, EU-skeptic Socialist Party and Geert Wilders’ anti-immigrant, anti-EU Freedom Party.

The government collapsed last month when Wilders withdrew support because he opposed some austerity measures. He wants to make the elections a referendum on the European Union and the euro, and wants to return to the Dutch guilder.

“I cannot explain to anyone that these parties signed a blank cheque of 40 billion euros for Greece and perhaps for Spain, Italy and other countries while we demand 12 billion euros from the Dutch citizens,” Wilders told TV station RTL 7.

A majority in the lower house of the Dutch parliament on Thursday approved the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to which the Netherlands will contribute 40 billion euros in money and guarantees.

The lower house debate on the fund took a day longer than planned as parties discussed the pros and cons of ESM and the euro zone, highlighting one of the key election campaign themes.

Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said that people would suffer from the budget cuts, which include raising the value added tax to 21 percent from 19 percent, but he and his colleagues would defend them.

“All the ministers, deputy ministers and the five factions will go on to the streets and explain to people why this is a balanced package, why these are good measures, why it matters. True, people will be hit, everyone will be hit,” Christian Democrat De Jager told reporters.

“Cutting 12.4 billion euros in one year is unprecedented. We’ve never seen this in the Netherlands but it is necessary now otherwise the burden will be much and much higher for future generations,” De Jager said. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Gilbert Kreijger; writing by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Ron Askew)