Dutch 2013 budget deficit seen at 3 pct of GDP

AMSTERDAM, May 25 (Reuters) - The Netherlands is expected to lower its budget deficit next year to meet the European Union target of 3 percent of economic output after an emergency budget deal was agreed among five parties last month, the Dutch Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The 2012 deficit is seen at 4.2 percent of gross domestic product, the ministry said in a statement.

The Netherlands was expected to have a deficit of 4.6 percent both this year and next year without budget measures, government macroeconomic forecaster CPB said in March. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)