FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch 2013 budget deficit seen at 3 pct of GDP
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Dutch 2013 budget deficit seen at 3 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 25 (Reuters) - The Netherlands is expected to lower its budget deficit next year to meet the European Union target of 3 percent of economic output after an emergency budget deal was agreed among five parties last month, the Dutch Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The 2012 deficit is seen at 4.2 percent of gross domestic product, the ministry said in a statement.

The Netherlands was expected to have a deficit of 4.6 percent both this year and next year without budget measures, government macroeconomic forecaster CPB said in March. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.