Dutch PM: elections seen, still aims for budget measures

AMSTERDAM, April 21 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday he expected new parliamentary elections after budget talks collapsed, although he said he would try to reach a deal with parliament on budget cuts to maintain markets confidence.

“Elections are to be expected now. I will talk to parliament how to get through this situation,” Rutte told reporters.

Budget talks failed earlier on Saturday between the minority government of Rutte’s Liberal Party and Christian Democrats and their political ally, Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party.