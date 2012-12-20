FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch FinMin says committed to EU budget rules
December 20, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Dutch FinMin says committed to EU budget rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Netherlands is committed to the European Union’s 3 percent budget deficit rule, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told parliament on Thursday, after forecasts had showed the country would miss the target next year.

“I’ve been asked what it means that European rules are leading. It means that the Netherlands commits to the actual deficit rule, meaning 3 percent, the structural deficit, and the reduction of debt,” Dijsselbloem said in the Dutch Lower House.

Earlier this week, the cabinet’s economic forecaster, the CPB, warned that the Netherlands will miss its 3.0 percent budget deficit target in 2013 as the economy contracts for the second year running. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)

