CORRECTED-Dutch economy grows but business more negative

(Corrects to show growth was q/q not y/y, and confidence figures are not percentages)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy showed muted export-driven growth in the second quarter, according to official gross domestic product figures released on Monday, but separate data on business confidence reflected an underlying uneasiness.

Exports were the driver of 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter growth, but consumer and public spending and private- and public-sector investments were all down.

The business confidence index released at the same time by the government statistics agency worsened to -6.7 points in September from -4.6 points the previous month. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Patrick Graham)