Dutch economy shrinks sharply in third quarter
November 15, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Dutch economy shrinks sharply in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy shrank sharply in the third quarter, contracting by 1.1 percent as falling exports, consumer spending and business investment combined with government austerity.

It also contracted by 1.6 percent year-on-year, the statistics agency said Thursday.

Economists had expected the Dutch economy to contract in the third quarter due to low confidence levels among Dutch business people and consumers, a slump in property prices, a rising unemployment rate, and the euro zone debt crisis.

Germany and France each grew by 0.2 percent in the third quarter but the euro zone as a whole is likely to have slid to recession due to contraction in southern European countries, including Italy, Spain, and Greece.

“Lower house prices reduce the savings and assets of households and their purchasing budget, resulting in lower consumer spending,” Statistics Netherlands (CBS) spokesman Peter Hein van Mulligen told reporters.

Exports fell by 2.4 percent in the third quarter compared with the preceding period, consumer spending fell by 0.6 percent, and investments by companies fell by 3.7 percent, the national’s statistics office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Liberal party and Labour formed a new government last month, promising a new austerity programme of 16 billion euros, and reforms in the housing, pension and labour market.

The central bank has forecast the economy will clock its worst seven-year performance since World War Two in the period through 2014. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger. Editing by Anthony Deutsch/Jeremy Gaunt.)

