April 8, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Dutch Feb manufacturing output up 0.0 pct m/m NLIP=ECI - RTRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 8 (Reuters) - Dutch seasonally adjusted manufacturing production rose 0.0 percent month-on-month in February, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Friday.

KEY FIGURES

SEASONALLY ADJ M/M PCT FEB 16 JAN 16 FEB 15

Manufacturing output 0.0 +0.4 +0.9

NON-SEASONALLY ADJ Y/Y PCT FEB 16 JAN 16 FEB 15

Manufacturing sales -3.6 -5.3 (-4.6) -4.5

Manufacturing output 1.7 2.7 (+2.8) -05 **Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. **For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl **For all the stories on this and the previous month's manufacturing output releases click on NLIP=ECI (Reporting By Amsterdam Newsroom)

