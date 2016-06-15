FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Dutch April manufacturing output up 1.3 pct m/m NLIP=ECI - RTRS
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Dutch April manufacturing output up 1.3 pct m/m NLIP=ECI - RTRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 15 (Reuters) - Dutch seasonally adjusted manufacturing production rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in April after a revised -1.4 percent rise in March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Tuesday.

KEY FIGURES

SEASONALLY ADJ M/M PCT April 16 Mar 16 April 15

Manufacturing output 1.3 -1.4 0.3

NON-SEASONALLY ADJ Y/Y PCT April 16 Mar 16 April 15

Manufacturing sales -8.1 -3.8 -5.2

Manufacturing output 2.8 1.5 -1.1 **Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. **For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl **For all the stories on this and the previous month's manufacturing output releases click on NLIP=ECI (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.