REFILE-TABLE-Dutch March retail sales rise 2.2 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-TABLE-Dutch March retail sales rise 2.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes word "Hold" from headline; no changes in text)	
    AMSTERDAM, May 14 (Reuters) - Dutch March retail sales
growth grew to 2.2 percent year-on-year compared with a revised
1.1 percent rise in February, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said
on Monday. 
       
    KEY FIGURES 
    DUTCH RETAIL TRADE 
                             MARCH 12      FEB 12       MARCH 11
    Change on year (pct)      +2.2         +1.1 (+0.9)   +1.6 
    Index (base 2005)        112.0         95.1 (95)    109.5 
     
    ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They
have been revised. 
    ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.cbs.nl	
    ** For all the stories on this and the previous months'	
retail sales releases click on

