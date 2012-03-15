FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dutch Jan retail sales rise 0.8 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2012 / 8:45 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Dutch Jan retail sales rise 0.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dutch January retail sales rose 0.8 percent year-on-year after a
revised 1.3 percent increase in December, Statistics Netherlands
(CBS) said on Thursday. 
       
    KEY FIGURES 
    DUTCH RETAIL TRADE 
                             JAN 12     DEC 11         JAN 11 
    Change on year (pct)      +0.8      +1.3 (+1.0)     +0.8 
    Index (base 2000)          99.3    126.8 (126.4)    98.5
     
    ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They
have been revised. 
    ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.cbs.nl	
    ** For all the stories on this and the previous months'	
retail sales releases click on

