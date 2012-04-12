FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dutch Feb retail sales rise 0.9 pct y/y
April 12, 2012

TABLE-Dutch Feb retail sales rise 0.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Dutch February retail sales
rose 0.9 percent year-on-year following a 0.8 percent increase
in January, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday. 
       
    KEY FIGURES 
    DUTCH RETAIL TRADE 
                             FEB 12      JAN 12        FEB 11 
    Change on year (pct)      +0.9        +0.8          +3.7 
    Index (base 2000)         95.0        99.3          94.1 
     
    ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They
have been revised. 
    ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.cbs.nl	
    ** For all the stories on this and the previous months'	
retail sales releases click on

