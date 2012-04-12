TABLE-Dutch Feb retail sales rise 0.9 pct y/y

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - Dutch February retail sales rose 0.9 percent year-on-year following a 0.8 percent increase in January, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH RETAIL TRADE FEB 12 JAN 12 FEB 11 Change on year (pct) +0.9 +0.8 +3.7 Index (base 2000) 95.0 99.3 94.1 ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl ** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on