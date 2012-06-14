TABLE-Dutch April retail sales fall 8.7 pct y/y

AMSTERDAM, June 14 (Reuters) - Dutch April retail sales fell 8.7 percent year-on-year after a revised 2.4 percent rise in March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH RETAIL TRADE APRIL 12 MARCH 12 APRIL 11 Change on year (pct) -8.7 +2.4 (+2.2) +3.4 Index (base 2000) 104.4 112.1 (112.0) 114.4 ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl ** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on