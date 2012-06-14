FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dutch April retail sales fall 8.7 pct y/y
June 14, 2012

TABLE-Dutch April retail sales fall 8.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 14 (Reuters) - Dutch April retail sales fell
8.7 percent year-on-year after a revised 2.4 percent rise in
March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday. 
       
    KEY FIGURES 
    DUTCH RETAIL TRADE 
                          APRIL 12    MARCH 12    APRIL 11 
    Change on year (pct)    -8.7      +2.4 (+2.2)    +3.4 
    Index (base 2000)      104.4     112.1 (112.0)  114.4 
     
    ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They
have been revised. 
    ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.cbs.nl	
    ** For all the stories on this and the previous months'	
retail sales releases click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
