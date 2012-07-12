TABLE-Dutch May retail sales rise 1.6 pct y/y

AMSTERDAM, July 12 (Reuters) - Dutch May retail sales rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following an 8.7 percent fall in April, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH RETAIL TRADE MAY 12 APRIL 12 MAY 11 Change on year (pct) +1.6 -8.7 +0.8 Index (base 2005) 113.1 104.4 111.3 ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl ** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on