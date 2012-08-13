FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dutch June retail sales rise 1.0 pct y/y
August 13, 2012

TABLE-Dutch June retail sales rise 1.0 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Dutch June retail sales rose
1.0 percent year-on-year compared with a 1.6 percent rise in
May, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Monday.
       
    KEY FIGURES 
    DUTCH RETAIL TRADE 
                             JUNE 2012    MAY 2012    JUNE 2011
    Change on year (pct)      +1.0         +1.6         +0.1
    Index (base 2005)         112.3       113.1        111.2
     
    ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They
have been revised. 
    ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.cbs.nl
    ** For all the stories on this and the previous months'
retail sales releases click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
