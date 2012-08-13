TABLE-Dutch June retail sales rise 1.0 pct y/y

AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Dutch June retail sales rose 1.0 percent year-on-year compared with a 1.6 percent rise in May, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Monday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH RETAIL TRADE JUNE 2012 MAY 2012 JUNE 2011 Change on year (pct) +1.0 +1.6 +0.1 Index (base 2005) 112.3 113.1 111.2 ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl ** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on