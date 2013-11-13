TABLE-Dutch Sept retail sales fall 6.1 pct y/y

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dutch September retail sales fell 6.1 percent year-on-year following a revised 0.8 percent fall in August, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH RETAIL TRADE SEPT 13 AUG 13 SEPT 12 Change on year (pct) -6.1 -0.8 (-0.7) -0.1 Index (base 2010) 93.5 97.4 (97.5) 99.6 ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl ** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on