FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Dutch Sept retail sales fall 6.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Dutch Sept retail sales fall 6.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dutch September retail sales
fell 6.1 percent year-on-year following a revised 0.8 percent
fall in August, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Wednesday. 
       
    KEY FIGURES 
    DUTCH RETAIL TRADE 
                           SEPT 13    AUG 13      SEPT 12 
    Change on year (pct)    -6.1    -0.8 (-0.7)     -0.1 
    Index (base 2010)       93.5    97.4 (97.5)     99.6 
     
    ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They
have been revised. 
    ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.cbs.nl
    ** For all the stories on this and the previous months'
retail sales releases click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.