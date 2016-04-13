Dutch February trade balance +3.952 bln euros NLTBAL=ECI - RTRS

AMSTERDAM, April 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch trade balance was +3.952 billion euros in February after a revised +4.264 billion euros in January, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH TRADE BALANCE
Imports 30.186 28.889 (28.836) 28.875
Exports 34.138 33.153 (33.310) 34.123
Trade balance +3.952 4.264 (+4.474) +4.930 ** Merchandise trade in billions of euros ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl (Reporting by Amsterdam Bureau)