Dutch February trade balance +3.952 bln euros NLTBAL=ECI - RTRS
April 13, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Dutch February trade balance +3.952 bln euros NLTBAL=ECI - RTRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch trade balance was +3.952 billion euros in February after a revised +4.264 billion euros in January, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH TRADE BALANCE

FEB 16 JAN 16 FEB 15

Imports 30.186 28.889 (28.836) 28.875

Exports 34.138 33.153 (33.310) 34.123

Trade balance +3.952 4.264 (+4.474) +4.930 ** Merchandise trade in billions of euros ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl (Reporting by Amsterdam Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
