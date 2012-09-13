FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch PM Rutte's Liberals win most seats in election
September 13, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Dutch PM Rutte's Liberals win most seats in election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte early on Thursday claimed victory in Wednesday’s general election.

Preliminary results gave Rutte’s centre-right Liberals 41 seats in the 150-member lower house, a slender two-seat lead over the centre-left Labour Party on 39 seats, with 90 percent of votes counted.

“Tomorrow I will take the first steps leading to the formation of a cabinet,” Rutte said on Dutch television, but declined to comment on which parties he would approach to be in a coalition.

“I just called Mark Rutte and congratulated him with the fact that the VVD (Liberals) is again the biggest party,” Labour leader Diederik Samsom told his supporters, conceding defeat.

