FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch FinMin, c.bank to hold press conf about SNS Reaal - media
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 5 years ago

Dutch FinMin, c.bank to hold press conf about SNS Reaal - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Dutch finance ministry and central bank announced a joint press conference at 0830 local time (0730 GMT) on Friday which local media said was likely to give details of a rescue deal for troubled bancassurer SNS Reaal .

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Finance Minister, and Jan Sijbrand, executive director responsible for banking supervision and supervisory policy at the Dutch central bank, will hold the press conference, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

The ministry gave no further details. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.