Dutch FinMin, c.bank to hold press conf about SNS Reaal - media

AMSTERDAM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Dutch finance ministry and central bank announced a joint press conference at 0830 local time (0730 GMT) on Friday which local media said was likely to give details of a rescue deal for troubled bancassurer SNS Reaal .

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Finance Minister, and Jan Sijbrand, executive director responsible for banking supervision and supervisory policy at the Dutch central bank, will hold the press conference, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

The ministry gave no further details. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)