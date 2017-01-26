Dutch regulator apologises for accidentally publishing short positions

AMSTERDAM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch market authority apologised on Thursday after admitting it had accidentally published details of short positions in stocks on its website beyond what it normally discloses.

The list of positions was published on Tuesday afternoon, the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) said on Thursday.

It was possible the list of positions had been downloaded and was being distributed among traders but it had been removed from the agency's website by Wednesday morning, AFM spokesman Michiel Gosens said.

"We regret this mistake," the agency said.

The AFM routinely publishes a list of short positions larger than 0.5 percent of shares in most stocks listed on the Euronext exchange in Amsterdam. It also asks investors to report positions between 0.2 and 0.5 percent but does not normally release these.

Gosens could also not confirm names of the funds or people whose short positions were revealed.

Bloomberg reported that George Soros was among them. Dutch financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad described the list as including mostly "Anglo-Saxon investors such as Marshall Wace and AQR -- there are no surprising names."

Representatives for Soros Fund Management, Marshall Wace and AQR either could not be reached or could not immediately respond.

Gosens could not immediately confirm a report in Het Financieele Dagblad that showed adding the "smaller" shorts to the publicly-disclosed list would double the size of "shorts" in many stocks, such as midcap shares Fugro and TomTom .