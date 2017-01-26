FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Dutch regulator apologises for accidentally publishing short positions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 26, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 7 months ago

Dutch regulator apologises for accidentally publishing short positions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch market authority apologised on Thursday after admitting it had accidentally published details of short positions in stocks on its website beyond what it normally discloses.

The list of positions was published on Tuesday afternoon, the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) said on Thursday.

It was possible the list of positions had been downloaded and was being distributed among traders but it had been removed from the agency's website by Wednesday morning, AFM spokesman Michiel Gosens said.

"We regret this mistake," the agency said.

The AFM routinely publishes a list of short positions larger than 0.5 percent of shares in most stocks listed on the Euronext exchange in Amsterdam. It also asks investors to report positions between 0.2 and 0.5 percent but does not normally release these.

Gosens could also not confirm names of the funds or people whose short positions were revealed.

Bloomberg reported that George Soros was among them. Dutch financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad described the list as including mostly "Anglo-Saxon investors such as Marshall Wace and AQR -- there are no surprising names."

Representatives for Soros Fund Management, Marshall Wace and AQR either could not be reached or could not immediately respond.

Gosens could not immediately confirm a report in Het Financieele Dagblad that showed adding the "smaller" shorts to the publicly-disclosed list would double the size of "shorts" in many stocks, such as midcap shares Fugro and TomTom .

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.