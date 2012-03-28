UPDATE 2-Dutch govt says budget talks in difficulty

By Gilbert Kreijger

AMSTERDAM, March 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Wednesday negotiations over further budget cuts had reached a “difficult phase”, potentially threatening the minority coalition’s alliance with a key partner and jeopardising efforts to meet European Union budget rules.

After more than three weeks of negotiations, Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s office took the unusual step of issuing a short media statement via telephone text message that suggested there may be an impasse.

“The talks have ended earlier today. The negotiations are going through a difficult phase. Tomorrow morning at 1000 the discussions will continue,” a spokeswoman said.

The Dutch fiscal gap is forecast to be 4.6 percent of gross domestic product next year without extra cuts. Under EU rules, the Netherlands must cut the gap to 3 percent of economic output next year.

The Netherlands has also been one of the hard-liners in demanding that countries such as Greece get their finances in order.

The Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition has been in talks with its political ally, the anti-immigration Freedom Party, on how to rein in the deficit.

Local television footage on Wednesday showed Rutte taking a stroll in the grounds of the Catshuis - his main office on the outskirts of The Hague - with Freedom Party chief Geert Wilders.

Rutte appeared laughing, with his arm around Wilders’ shoulders, while Wilders looked glum.

Rutte’s minority coalition needs to come up with up to 16 billion euros of budget cuts. One of the ministers said the government would even consider taking the controversial step of cutting subsidies on mortgages - a measure that Wilders strongly opposes.

Instead, Wilders wants the government to cut 4 billion euros from its overseas development aid budget.

Local media reported that Wilders had threatened to withdraw his party’s support for the government but had later agreed to “sleep on the decision”.

Earlier, Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager, a fiscal hardliner who has berated southern European countries for not meeting budget targets, declined to comment on reports he threatened to resign if the government fails to meet EU budget targets.

“I am a sound finance minister. That is how I want to be and want to keep being but I don’t want to speculate about anything,” De Jager told reporters late on Tuesday when asked whether he took inspiration from former finance minister Frans Andriessen.

Andriessen resigned in the 1980s because the cabinet declined to improve state finances.

Dutch current affairs programme Nieuwsuur and Dutch daily AD reported the resignation rumour on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning respectively.

Some economists are concerned the Dutch may fall short of agreeing budget cuts that are tough enough to hit the 3 percent target, possibly threatening the country’s coveted triple-A credit status.

De Jager is not directly involved in the parties’ budget talks but will advise them once calculations have to made about how proposed policy changes affect the deficit.