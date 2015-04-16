FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch LeasePlan says acquisition talks terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 16 (Reuters) - Global Mobility Holding of the Netherlands has terminated talks with a group of investors on the sale of its Dutch car leasing unit LeasePlan, the Dutch subsidiary said in a statement on Thursday.

“Parties have not reached an agreement on the change of ownership of LeasePlan and negotiations between parties have been ended,” LeasePlan said.

Global Mobility Holding, which first announced talks last month, informed LeasePlan that it has no plans to pursue further options leading to a divestment of LeasePlan in the near future, it said.

The Almere, Netherlands-based LeasePlan, leases 1.42 million cars annually, is owned 50 percent by Volkswagen and 50 percent by banker Friedrich von Metzler, through the Global Mobility Holding joint venture. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by David Evans)

