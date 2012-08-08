FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murdoch to invest in Dutch cable soccer broadcaster
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

Murdoch to invest in Dutch cable soccer broadcaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s international media business, FOX International Channels (FIC), is to buy a majority stake in a Dutch cable television soccer broadcaster, in a deal media reports said was worth around 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion).

FIC will acquire a 51 percent stake in Eredivisie Media & Marketing CV (EMM), which holds the rights to broadcast Dutch league soccer, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move into Dutch sports broadcasting by the media mogul comes as he was forced out of some publishing activities in the United Kingdom, where his newspapers were hit by a phone-hacking scandal.

The companies did not provide financial details, but Dutch media reports said the investment was worth around a billion euros through 2025 and included 60 million euros in debt.

The Dutch acquisition has been unanimously approved by EMM’s shareholders, the statement said.

EMM was established in 2008 by the 18 Dutch league clubs and media company Endemol.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.