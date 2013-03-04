Two planes in difficulties land at Amsterdam airport

AMSTERDAM, March 4 (Reuters) - Two airplanes experiencing difficulties have landed safely at Amsterdam Schiphol airport, a spokeswoman for the airport said on Monday.

“An airplane of Delta Airlines, which had departed from Schiphol, had technical difficulties and has returned safely,” the airport spokeswoman said.

“We are still investigating the second plane,” she said.

A spokesman for Delta Airlines confirmed that a Delta passenger plane had made an unscheduled landing. The identity of the second plane was not immediately available.