March 4, 2013 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Two planes land at Amsterdam after technical problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 4 (Reuters) - Two airliners experiencing technical difficulties have landed safely at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, spokeswomen for the airport said on Monday.

“An airplane of Delta Airlines, which had departed from Schiphol, had technical difficulties and has returned safely,” one spokeswoman said.

Another spokeswoman said the second plane was a Dutch KLM passenger plane, which had also experienced technical difficulties, and that both planes were now back at their gates.

A spokesman for the U.S.-based Delta Airlines confirmed that its flight DL604 from Amsterdam to Mumbai had safely made an unscheduled landing.

