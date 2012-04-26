FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch finmin: talks on 2013 budget constructive
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Dutch finmin: talks on 2013 budget constructive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Thursday talks about a 2013 government budget were “constructive” and he would continue discussions with at least three opposition parties.

“I have had good, constructive talks with a number of factions,” De Jager told reporters, as shown on footage of Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

He said he would continue talks later on Thursday with opposition parties Democrats 66, GreenLeft and Christian Union, the ruling coalition’s Liberals and Christian Democrats, and possibly one or two other parties.

“I cannot say there is the prospect on an agreement. I can absolutely not say that, but I see reason to continue the talks,” De Jager said.

