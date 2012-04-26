FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch deal to resolve budget goes to parties-sources
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

Dutch deal to resolve budget goes to parties-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Leaders of Dutch opposition parties Democrats 66 and the Christian Union said there was a deal on the Dutch 2013 budget that they would take to their parties later on Thursday, Dutch news agency ANP reported, citing the party leaders.

A finance ministry spokeswoman told Reuters that Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager believes a deal was possible with opposition parties to cut the government’s budget deficit “within reach” of a 3 percent target next year.

“It is not yet the end of the race. The parties will now go back to their own factions,” ministry spokeswoman Simone Boitelle said in a phone text message.

