Dutch deal to resolve budget goes to parties-sources

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Leaders of Dutch opposition parties Democrats 66 and the Christian Union said there was a deal on the Dutch 2013 budget that they would take to their parties later on Thursday, Dutch news agency ANP reported, citing the party leaders.

A finance ministry spokeswoman told Reuters that Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager believes a deal was possible with opposition parties to cut the government’s budget deficit “within reach” of a 3 percent target next year.

“It is not yet the end of the race. The parties will now go back to their own factions,” ministry spokeswoman Simone Boitelle said in a phone text message.