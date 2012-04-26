FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch FinMin: budget deal to meet EU rules within reach
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch FinMin: budget deal to meet EU rules within reach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Thursday a 2013 budget deal with opposition parties was “within reach”, making it possible to meet European Union budget rules.

“A deal on the main points now seems within reach and make it possible to meet the budget rules which we ourself find important for our own country - we don’t do this because of Europe,” De Jager told reporters.

The Netherlands, which faces a 2013 budget deficit of 4.6 percent of economic output without policy changes, has to reduce its deficit to 3 percent next year, as required by the European Commission, who supervises EU budget rules.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.