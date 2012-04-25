Fitch: Dutch can reach 3 pct deficit target in 2013

AMSTERDAM, April 25 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday the Netherlands could still bring down its budget deficit to meet the EU target of 3 percent of economic output despite the fall of the government over the weekend.

“Our base-case expectation is that the deficit will be brought down to 3 percent in 2013, with the public debt ratio stabilising thereafter,” Fitch said in a statement.

“However, domestic policy uncertainty has increased, while financial and economic risks from the euro zone crisis remain significant. If it becomes clear that our base-case is unlikely to materialise, pressure on the rating will increase,” Fitch said.