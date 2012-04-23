FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch govt resignation to be tendered: Dutch TV
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

Dutch govt resignation to be tendered: Dutch TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will tender his government’s resignation to Queen Beatrix, Dutch broadcaster RTL reported on Monday, clearing the way for elections in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands was thrust into political crisis over the weekend when seven weeks of austerity negotiations collapsed.

Several government ministers declined to comment and told a Reuters reporter in The Hague that it was up to the prime minister to announce any decision. Rutte’s office was not immediately available to comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.