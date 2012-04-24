Political crisis puts Dutch bond sale in spotlight

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch borrowing costs are expected to rise at a bond auction on Tuesday after the government collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts, worrying investors and the Moody’s credit ratings agency.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who tendered his government’s resignation on Monday, will appear before parliament later on Tuesday for a debate on how to proceed with austerity measures and the timing of elections.

The Netherlands is the latest euro zone country to run into trouble as it tries to streamline its finances to meet stringent European Union deficit limits.

The Dutch State Treasury Agency hopes to sell up to 2.5 billion euros at an auction of two-year and 25-year state bonds on Tuesday morning.

The sale is expected to see reasonable demand as it is the last issue of long-term bonds scheduled for this year but borrowing costs may creep up as investors demand a higher premium to hold the paper.

“The auction will be a litmus test as to demand for their paper given the impending a election... if there’s a marked increase (in yields) then we’ll know investors are getting a bit more worried,” said Brian Barry, fixed-income analysts at Investec.

“I’d be very surprised if we saw a large jump in yields, but if there was to be an impact it would be in the longer-dated bond.”

Yields have already risen on the secondary market with the 10-year spread over Bunds at its widest in three-years on Monday after the collapse of the minority government and the prospect of new elections rattled markets.

Adding to concerns over Dutch debt is the possibility the Netherlands could lose its triple-A credit rating. Moody’s said on Monday the government’s collapse was a credit-negative, but maintained its Aaa rating with a stable outlook.

But Moody’s said that if the country weakened its commitment to fiscal discipline, the rating could face downward pressure.

“This development is clearly credit-negative for the Dutch sovereign given that it generates both political and policy uncertainty,” Moody’s analysts wrote.

“Having said that, the Netherlands is entering this testing period from a position of relative strength.”