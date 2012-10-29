Dutch Liberal and Labour parties agree coalition deal

THE HAGUE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Liberal Party and the Labour Party have agreed a coalition deal, the parties said on Monday, paving the way for a pro-austerity, pro-European government to be sworn in as early as next week.

Rutte’s Liberals won the most seats in a parliamentary election on Sept. 12.

Rutte and Labour leader Diederik Samsom have been in coalition talks since then. Labour needs support from its members at a party conference set for Nov. 3 for the deal to be finalised.