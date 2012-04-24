FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch opposition party aims for 2013 deficit of 3.6 pct
April 24, 2012

Dutch opposition party aims for 2013 deficit of 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - The leader of the Dutch opposition Labour Party said the Netherlands could aim for a 2013 budget deficit of 3.6 percent of gross domestic product because EU rules allowed for exceptions and took reforms into account.

“The 3 percent deficit target exists with the addition that you don’t need to comply if there are exceptional circumstances in the economy,” Labour leader Diederik Samsom said in a debate in parliament on the budget crisis.

Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Monday it was still possible for the Netherlands to achieve a budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year despite the failure of earlier talks on cuts.

