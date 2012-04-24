FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch MP Wilders sees vote as referendum on Europe
April 24, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch MP Wilders sees vote as referendum on Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch populist politician Geert Wilders, who heads the eurosceptic Freedom Party, on Tuesday told parliament the Dutch elections, which could take place in September, would be a referendum about Europe and Dutch sovereignty.

During the emergency debate on the budget crisis which has led to the collapse of the government, the parliamentary leader of the Liberal Party, a member of the coalition, said he was not hopeful of getting an agreement on budget cuts due to deep divisions within the chamber.

